Dear Editor: Many thanks to Bethany Jurewicz and the other organizers of the recent Makeshift Festival at Madison's Tenney Park, and thank you to the Cap Times for such lovely photos of the Clean Lakes Circus! It was a delightful experience to participate as one of the contributing artists to this fantastic event, and to have the opportunity to educate the public about local lake pollutants and strategies to keep our lakes beautiful and healthy through our exciting blend of performance art and science. This festival is such a great way to support the arts and enjoy new foods, and a great use of our lovely Dane County parks. After this very successful second year, let's be sure to make this event an annual tradition!
Amy Owen
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.