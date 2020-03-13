Amy Kinast: F-35 jets could get in the way of loving Madison

Dear Editor: As I try to wrap my head around the F-35 Truax expansion proposal, I am astounded how many groups have coalesced to express opposition.
The old Hollies song goes, “Sometimes, all I need is the air that I breathe and to love you.” Well, with the planned Truax expansion and stationing of 20 F-35 jets, the air and atmosphere could be polluted by tons more hazardous chemicals and particulates.
Imagine a couple snuggled in bed on a cold night. Due to jet noise, one might fail to hear the three cherished words of romance, or even the "no" of rejection. And when biology or science produces a baby, it could keep adults up all night with cries for more contaminated breast milk. Or from frightening sonic vibrations. Or from that deafening noise. Or from LED lights. Who knows?
Sometimes, all Madisonians need is the presence of mind to tell anyone listening what made them fall in love with this city in the first place so maybe the relationship can be saved.
Amy Kinast
Madison
