Amy Hilgdendorf: 'Cops, kids and trust' article adds no new understanding to policing issues

Dear Editor: Nicholas Garton’s recent article, “Cops, kids and trust,” is a disappointing, predictable piece that adds no new understanding to current issues of policing and police brutality. Instead, Garton simply re-packages existing assumptions without questioning them. Namely: (1) that problems of police brutality come down to “good cops” and “bad cops;” (2) that better relationships between cops and community members will solve these problems (and even more specifically, that more Black cops will develop better relationships with Black youth); (3) that problems of police brutality primarily impact young Black men, and ignoring the many Black women and Black trans women who have been harmed or killed by police, as well as their families, and any other BIPOC or oppressed individual targeted by police; and (4) that police are an essential, perennial institution and there are no other possible mechanisms for keeping communities “safe.”
As a white woman, I know there is so much about police brutality and its impacts that I do not understand, nor will likely ever understand. But I have been paying enough attention to know that it is far more complicated than what Garton presents here. I urge readers to listen to the activists who have been in the streets all summer (and before, and will continue to be) to learn more about how police are not a source of safety for too many and how there are indeed alternatives. We can have a safe, healthy future, without police.
Amy Hilgdendorf
Madison
