Amy Gonzalez: Senate should wait to act on SCOTUS until after the election

Dear Editor: The Senate shouldn't decide for the American people who the next Supreme Court justice is. Many people already have or are in the process of voting, which would affect the potential nominee. To make a decision before the election is, quite frankly, bypassing the right to vote. Last time, in 2016, Obama had tried to nominate Merrick Garland and he'd been blocked by the Republican Senate for 11 months. Now, when the election is in six weeks, the Republican Senate wants to push a nomination? Are we supposed to pretend there's any semblance of fairness or meaningful political discourse when our current system clearly runs along party lines?
Amy Gonzalez
Fitchburg
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!