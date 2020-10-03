 Skip to main content
Amy Gonzalez: Senate should wait to act on SCOTUS until after the election

Dear Editor: The Senate shouldn't decide for the American people who the next Supreme Court justice is. Many people already have or are in the process of voting, which would affect the potential nominee. To make a decision before the election is, quite frankly, bypassing the right to vote. Last time, in 2016, Obama had tried to nominate Merrick Garland and he'd been blocked by the Republican Senate for 11 months. Now, when the election is in six weeks, the Republican Senate wants to push a nomination? Are we supposed to pretend there's any semblance of fairness or meaningful political discourse when our current system clearly runs along party lines?

Amy Gonzalez

Fitchburg

