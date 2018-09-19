Dear Editor: As a nurse, I am deeply concerned about the recent efforts to attack access to quality, affordable health care for the most vulnerable citizens of Wisconsin. I fear it is only a matter of time before Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid (BadgerCare) insurance benefits to those in need are cut. Seniors have earned and rely on these programs and deserve these programs. Further, children and infants would not receive much-needed preventative care if Medicaid were not available for their health care needs.
Instead of threatening to cut Medicare and Medicaid, Washington should be expanding it and working to increase access to quality, affordable health care.
Tammy Baldwin is looking out for us and the most vulnerable of our state. She has proposed that people 55-64 years old be given the option to buy into Medicare system. This would be a great step forward and should be getting bipartisan support in Washington.
In supporting federal assistance for family caregivers, reduced costs for prescription drugs and the authority of Medicare to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies for lower drug costs, Baldwin has proven herself to be an effective advocate for Wisconsinites.
Tammy has common-sense, compassionate and cost-effective ideas that deserve fair deliberation. That’s what happens when we have a senator who works for US, and not for powerful special interests. Let’s make sure we keep Tammy Baldwin and her ideals in the Senate.
Amy Bevington
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.