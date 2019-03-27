Dear Editor: It's hard to view the future of our schools with optimism.
At Whitehorse Middle School, an 11-year-old child violently assaults a veteran educator, who has devoted decades of his life in helping troubled kids. He is forced to resign by Superintendent Jen Cheatham for this "especially horrific" incident, with no regard to police-determined facts.
A Lakeview library disruption involves 15-20 out-of-control juveniles who have happily embraced MMSD's equity message of consequence-free actions.
MMSD Board meetings are routinely shut down by F-bombing demonstrators.
Earlier, for three long years, we had the Sherman Middle School disaster, thanks to Superintendent Cheatham. She never considered this prolonged situation "horrific" despite the deeply negative impact it had upon many children during a most important time in their lives.
Meanwhile, candidates for the MMSD Board, along with all sitting members, sit mute with one exception. Two candidates, Ali Muldrow and Ananda Mirilli, actively promote equity chaos. Muldrow, who opposes school choice except when it comes to her own kids, accuses her opponent, David Blaska, who supports school choice and common-sense child discipline, of wanting to "hurt," "humiliate" and "silence" black kids. Mirilli, a taxpayer-funded DPI equity consultant, elevates her sense of entitlement to complaining about being expected to speak English at a public forum! Even Kaleem Caire, whom I always viewed as a great addition to the MMSD Board, supports the career-ending resignation of Whitehorse Assistant Principal Rob Mueller-Owens.
David Blaska is the only one standing up against MMSD's victimization of children based on their skin color. If you reject truly systemic racism, and support educational alternatives for kids who desperately need them, he deserves your vote.
Amos Roe
Madison
