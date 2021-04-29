Amina Maamouri: Support healthy communities in state budget

Dear Editor: Do you feel it? That warm light at the end of the tunnel drawing nearer as we move out of the darkest phases of the COVID-19 pandemic? Our world is a touch brighter, as we begin embracing our loved ones who helped us navigate through the pandemic. Getting here was a team effort; not only within our interpersonal lives, but as a society.
We are resilient when we work together across systems and sectors, and think about how our actions positively impact health. This collaborative approach that integrates health considerations into decision-making is called Health in All Policies. Through the pandemic, we also saw how health issues impact our ability to live our optimal lives and contribute to society in different ways. The beauty of this approach is that it fosters health, and helps support other goals such as educational attainment, job creation, and a strong agricultural system.
Gov. Evers’ 2021-23 state budget proposal includes funding to create a statewide Health in All Policies action team. This and other proposed community health allocations, such as the health equity grants, will help carry forward our collective momentum to improve health, equity and the everyday lives of Wisconsinites.
The Joint Finance Committee is gathering input to redraft the 2021-23 state budget. The time is now to speak up and ensure the final iteration of their budget proposal supports the overall health of you and your community.
Please consider sharing your thoughts about the healthy communities initiatives by April 30: www.legis.wisconsin.gov/topics/budgetcomments
Amina Maamouri
Middleton
