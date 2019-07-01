Dear Editor: In ninth grade at my local high school, I was assigned homework just like all of the rest of the kids. Normally, students would be coming home with less than one hour of homework a night, but I was attending to double or triple that amount. That might not seem like a lot of time to the average community member, but when you consider after-school sports, jobs and responsibilities, time really adds up. Things need to change, starting with the amount of homework assigned.
According to the National Education Association, students should be doing about 10 minutes of homework per night per grade level. For example, a tenth grade student should be doing 100 minutes. Many students are doing more than what is to be "prescribed to them" and don't have enough time to enjoy their lives outside of school. Many teachers even don’t follow this.
Our school day ends at 3:15 p.m., and I take the bus home only to be back in town after a quick supper that only lasts a few minutes. As one of my parents would drive to town, I would try to complete my homework in the car, but the limited time that I have isn't helpful. After spending three to four hours at school for my organization and club meetings, I would finally arrive home wanting to crash, but there would be one or two hours of homework left.
Struggling with homework was not benefiting me. I kept notes of my homework time the week of April 23, I found that I was spending on average three hours a night doing homework or studying for upcoming tests. Much of the worksheets that I had studied from had nothing to do with the tests that I had crunched time for. This is just the start, but teachers think that with all of the school work and overwhelming study times is beneficial. Teachers and other adults, when you give us less homework, you allow us to get the sleep we need, and we will still show productivity with our school work.
Amanda Visger
Brodhead
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.