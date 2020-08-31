Amanda Stuck: I support measures to protect our workers

Dear Editor: We are facing an unprecedented crisis as a community and as a nation. Our workers and their families are facing tremendous uncertainties both in the workplace and at home. Now, more than ever, we need clear and decisive leadership. We need leaders that will work for their constituents and help deliver the relief they so desperately need right now.
My opponent, U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, was one of only 40 representatives that voted against the Families First Coronavirus Relief Act (FFCRA), which, while not perfect, provided some of the benefits and relief needed by our workers during these trying times. Providing our citizens with simple but life-changing measures like paid sick leave, expanded unemployment compensation, and paid family and medical leave during a global pandemic and record-setting unemployment should merely be a starting point for our legislators right now.
One of the main flaws of the FFCRA is that it doesn’t provide these benefits to enough people. The HEROES Act, which passed in the House but was also voted against by my opponent, would work to close previous exemptions and provide more workers with life saving federal paid leave protections.
We need real leaders focused on providing our constituents with real relief when they need it most. This is an unprecedented crisis that we need to handle with empathy and understanding for our various communities and their needs. I fully support measures that help protect our workers during this time and implore my opponent to do the same going forward.
Amanda Stuck
Appleton
