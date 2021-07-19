Amanda Lewis: Fewer bus stops means less State Street access

Dear Editor: We Madisonians understand business concerns about recovering from a pandemic and trying to get back on their feet. However, decreasing the amount of bus stops is not the way to increase businesses on State Street.
State Street is an iconic street, encompassing a wide variety of people, from full-time residents to more temporary students. Having multiple bus stops, especially in the inclement weather that Wisconsin is known for, provides ways for people to be able to connect with their favorite restaurant, bar or local store on State Street without worrying about having to walk eight blocks to get to another bus stop after shopping or dining. Being the heart of downtown Madison, Madisonians want accessibility, not only in terms of convenience, but also for people who are physically challenged.
We need to look at public transportation as a way for all people to be able to access the heart of our city, State Street.
Amanda Lewis
Twin Lakes
