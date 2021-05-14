Amanda Hoffman: Justice determines who I support

YOUR LETTER
Dear Editor: I am a white queer Jewish settler — I occupy stolen (and re-stolen land). Here in Madison. I want to stand with my Native community members here in Wisconsin. I currently stand on their land, and their history. I want to stand with Palestinians in occupied Israel/Palestine. My governments currently send billions in aid to fund Israel's occupation, and genocidal attempts on the lives and well-being of Palestinian folks. Justice is hard, and easy. I need to give back what was never mine to take.
Justice is easy, and hard. I don't know what to do. I'm not supposed to know what to do. I am due to follow the lead of the people I want to support. If I feel at home, I am bound to share that security and well-being with people around me. I must share what is not mine. “My” income. “My” land. “My” well-being.
Today I will go witness and guard the homeless encampment at Riendahl Park on the north side. The well-being of its inhabitants is not mine to give, but to guard. Cheers to all those doing the hard work of naming things for what they are. The world is only ours to name and share.
Amanda Hoffman
Madison
