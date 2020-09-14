Amanda Goldstein: International affairs funding is critical during COVID-19

Dear Editor: In times of uncertainty, despair and confusion with the onset of COVID-19, previous social norms come to a halt as room for creativity and growth open up. The way we once did things is no longer the way we now look forward. Although this time period may seem daunting, we must uplift ourselves, focusing on ways in which we can do better. Now, more than ever before, we see the connection and dynamic impact our friend groups, social circles, communities, cities and countries have on one another.
Looking from a globalized perspective, it’s important to acknowledge and understand the full depth of how this pandemic is affecting many developing countries. Cambodia, for instance, relies on tourism, manufacturing exports and construction to contribute to more than 70% of growth and about 40% of total paid employment. With countries quarantining, tourism has stopped, borders have closed and supply chains are breaking apart. On top of all of this, citizens are no longer receiving remittances as the entire world is facing hardship.
This is why I urge to protect funding for the international affairs budget, in order to help the world's poor. This funding is essential, as COVID-19 could push 265 million people to starvation by the end of 2020 and 500 million more people into poverty due to the economic fallout. More than half of the world’s population could be living in poverty in the wake of COVID-19, erasing decades of progress combating extreme poverty. Let’s mark this time period in history by being active advocates, coming together as one united world. Let’s call congressmen, mobilize others to engage, and educate as much as we can about what’s happening in the world beyond our small bubbles.
Amanda Goldstein
Madison
