Dear Editor: I am flabbergasted that Lion of Judah House of Rastafari is being called a nuisance. What is really a nuisance is alcohol. People run into traffic, throw up on my door, fight at 2 a.m., pass out in bushes, throw litter everywhere, drive drunk killing people, and the city wants to call this peaceful hole-in-the-wall church a nuisance for meditation and fellowship? Madison needs to wake up. I am tired of drunks and their aggression being OK and cannabis users being demonized for meditation in a sacred place. Alcohol is historically demonized worldwide and cannabis has long history of worldwide healing. Let's not pretend otherwise considering this is a university city. Thank you.
Amanda Drinsinger
Madison
