Alyson Schmeisser: Put a price on carbon

Dear Editor: It's never too late to make things less bad

What perfect timing for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change to release their latest assessment of the climate crisis: this summer's wildfires, drought, floods and heat personally confirm the report's conclusion that hair-on-fire time is here. The report also tells us that we have to move faster. So, now what?

Lucky for us the big bipartisan infrastructure bill in the Senate right now includes $150 billion for a transition to clean energy, more EVs, green jobs, and climate resilience. Old infrastructure is having a hard time keeping up with the new extremes of temperature and moisture, so this is really good news.

Good, but not enough. Everyone knows we can't get to where we need to be without our most powerful tool, a price on carbon. Tax the carbon polluters and send the funds back to the public in a monthly check. This will put us on the fast track, fairly, efficiently.

It's never too late to make things less bad. But we need to get going. You can help. Call Sen. Baldwin, Sen. Johnson and your congressman now and tell them you want a price on carbon.

Alyson Schmeisser

Lake Mills

