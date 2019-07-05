Sexual assault is one of the most under-reported crimes. According to The National Woman’s Study, 84% of women did not report their unwanted sexual experiences to the police. Furthermore, the false reporting rate is about 2-3%, which is no different from other crimes.
A common myth about sexual assault is that all sexual assault victims will report the crime immediately to the police. If they do not report it or delay in reporting it, then they must have changed their minds after it happened, wanted revenge, or did not want to look like they were sexually active. There are many myths about sexual assault, so how will we know fact from fiction? Schools should include a topic about consent in our sex education unit within our health classes.
When people are assaulted, they feel ashamed. They blame it on themselves thinking that everything that happened to them was their fault when it is not. That person who decided to harm the victim in that way is wrong in the head and ignorant to think that they can do that to someone. According to CNN, only eight states make mention of consent or sexual assault in their health classes. Wisconsin is not listed as one of them. My high school includes sex education within our health classes, but we learn nothing about consent. We are only required to learn about abstinence.
Warning students about the consequences of not using protection and using the word abstinence is not enough. We need to teach the younger generation that it is not okay to force sex onto someone. It doesn’t matter if drugs or alcohol are involved. If the person doesn’t give their active, conscious consent, it is sexual assault. Period. Not saying “no” or not fighting back does not equal consent. If we had a more in-depth sex education, maybe people wouldn’t be afraid to come forward and share their stories and decrease sexual assault rates.
Alliyah Hoff
Brodhead
