Dear Editor: One of the highlights of my daughter’s day is the daily excursion to the “big park” across the street from her daycare on Schroeder Road. Hers is one of three childcare centers on the block, each of whom lead kids out to visit the outdoors around the Greentree Neighborhood. I expressed my concern about these crossings with the alders for Districts 19 and 20, which share a border at Schroeder Road, because I can’t imagine crossing such a busy street with 20 toddlers in tow! I’m delighted that, after reaching out to my alders and Sean Malloy at traffic engineering, there is now a dedicated crosswalk for all pedestrians navigating traffic on such a busy street.
If something is causing concern in your neighborhood, I encourage you to reach out to your alder and the city of Madison to resolve the problem. Civic engagement is more than our right as voters, it is our duty. We owe it to all of our neighbors to look out for one another and make our community safe for everyone.
Allison Martinson
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.