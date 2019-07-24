Dear Editor: I'm an adoptee, born in New Orleans, adopted by the nicest folks ever and raised in Houston, Texas. I am deaf from a bout with measles in 1963. My parents had thought of adopting more kids but when I became profoundly deaf, they decided to focus on me to my great blessing and benefit. I'd be happy to come speak on behalf of the benefits of adoption in Madison, and yes, thanks to speech therapy and hearing aids plus a wonderful education provided by my parents, I'm well equipped to do so.
Allison Maricelli-Loukanis
Milwaukee
