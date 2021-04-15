Allison Bowe: Period products are essential and should be treated as such

Dear Editor: Period poverty and inadequate access to menstruation products must be addressed in Dane County. Period poverty is defined as a lack of access to sanitary products due to financial constraints. Twenty states have eliminated sales taxes on these items. However, Wisconsin is not one of them. Because the government views period products as "luxury goods," prisons, schools and public facilities are not required to provide the products. This is a sexist and outdated policy that makes period products unaffordable and inaccessible.
In 2019, it was found that nearly one in five American girls have either left school early or missed school entirely because they did not have access to period products. This is unacceptable. Young women must have access to period products in order to access education. Products not only ensure comfort and prevent blood stains on clothes and furniture, they also ensure healthy menstruation. A lack of access to pads and tampons can result in serious health risks like infections or even death from toxic shock syndrome.
Furthermore, all employers should provide period products in order to ensure the health and productivity of their employees. If bathrooms must be stocked with essentials like toilet paper and hand soap, why are menstruation products any different?
The issue of menstrual equality is long overdue. People who menstruate should have guaranteed access to products in order to keep themselves healthy. Period products are essential and it is time for them to be treated as such.
Allison Bowe
Madison
