Dear Editor: The Capital Times’ unquestioning support for the police is hugely disappointing. Madison already has a conservative newspaper, and that conservative newspaper is already working hard to support conservative causes, including and especially the cause that is the police. To see the paper I grew up believing were the "good guys" follow suit is truly disheartening.
You all have printed article after article sympathizing not only with a group whose job is primarily to protect the private property of the wealthy (not just historically — check the stats) and who hoard a mind boggling $75 million of our city’s budget; you’ve doubled down and defended their anointed bully-in-chief who goes off the rails whenever anyone so much as suggests the police change their protocol so that fewer of the people they're paid to "protect" are harmed. Your articles never bother to include any historical perspective, and they don't discuss all of the harm that the police cause (children arrested for what were once school discipline issues, students with disabilities particularly traumatized — that's just in schools). They don't even usually highlight MPD's atrocious racial disparities!
If you’re going to print under-researched rightist propaganda pieces like this, the least you could do is offer print space to the alternative point of view. The police are not some poor group of underappreciated public servants. They neither need nor deserve your overtime labor on their behalf.
Surely your readership has noticed the sea change of consciousness sweeping the country. Many people are awakening to the interconnected realities of race, state violence and capitalism. That Madison currently has some of the worst racial disparities in the entire country does not need to determine our city's future. The Capital Times should be doing its part to ensure that Madisonians get the memo.
Allison Bell Bern
Madison
