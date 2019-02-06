Dear Editor: All are invited to the “U.S. hands off Venezuela" rally Saturday, Feb. 9, at noon at the State Street steps of the state Capitol.
Demanding “regime change,” the Trump administration is laying siege to Venezuela. Washington’s deepening of sanctions, a form of economic warfare, is solely aimed at worsening an ongoing crisis in order to impose powers in Caracas favorable to U.S. interests. U.S. actions have served only to deepen political divisions and decrease the likelihood of a peaceful solution, as they increase hardships and suffering of the common people.
Venezuela has world’s largest known oil reserves. And that fact has more to do with U.S. demands for “regime change” and threats of further intervention than any concerns for “democracy” or “freedom” and the “defeat of tyranny.”
U.S. efforts to overthrow the present government will only serve to weaken the prospects for a peaceful, democratic resolution to the crisis and leave a bitter legacy in keeping with the long history of U.S. intervention in the region.
The revival of “Yankee imperialism” at its worst must immediately be brought to a halt. People here in the U.S. must once again come together to counter Washington’s aggression, overt and covert, in Venezuela and elsewhere in Latin America — the necessary precondition for peace, true democracy, and security. Join in opposition and voice demands for an end to U.S. intervention and violations of Venezuela’s national sovereignty.
The rally is endorsed by: Women's International League for Peace and Freedom-Madison; Madison Socialist Alternative; Industrial Workers of the World-Madison; Party for Socialism and Liberation-Madison; Veterans for Peace, Chapter 25-Madison; Family Farm Defenders; Peregrine Forum; Wisconsin Coalition to Ground the Drones and End the Wars; International Socialist Organization-Madison; Democratic Socialists of America-Madison; White Rose Anti-Fascist Forum.
Allen Ruff
Madison
