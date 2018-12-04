Dear Editor: The power grab "special session" going on in the Wisconsin state house is nothing more nor less than an anti-democratic legislative coup d'etat, layered over by a facade of legality. It violates democratic norms; it is indeed contemptuous of the "will of the people" in its blitzkrieg move to neutralize the results of November's election.
The Republicans, among them some authentically fascistic types, understand power and play hardball. They're looking to enshrine their power and that of their corporate patrons for years to come and since they currently hold all branches of the state government, in a very important sense "checks and balances" have been nullified. (They indeed are neo-nullificationists!) That means, of course, that the only countervailing force must come directly from the masses of those people opposed to the coup and the abrogation of democracy. It can only come through direct resistance, something beyond protests out on the cold State Street steps.
Allen Ruff
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.