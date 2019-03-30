Dear Editor: In his endorsement of Kaleem Caire in Madison’s upcoming School Board election, education blogger and former BOE member Ed Hughes made an interesting observation that in a sense frames the dilemma faced by the Caire campaign.
Hughes wrote: “With his decision not to seek partisan endorsements, Kaleem could be a unifying force on the board, with credibility among those city residents who view themselves as out-of-step with the dominant Madison liberalism. That would be a good thing.”
The dilemma, of course, is that Caire, despite his long track record of association with conservative charter school advocates and public education privatizers, actually needs a decent voter turnout from those very same liberals, historic proponents of public schools, that Hughes and others point to as the problem.
Aware of that conundrum, the Caire campaign has wisely chosen to portray itself as “nonpartisan” by appealing to liberals and conservatives alike. The list of his individual and organizational endorsers certainly reflects that strategy.
Caire has certainly been a leading partisan in the push to expand independent charter schools that would draw funds from already-strapped public education coffers. In order to gain a seat on the Madison board, a position from which to more directly advocate for such projects, he must win the votes of those who have long stood opposed to public school privatization schemes. Yes, Ed Hughes has perhaps unwittingly hit the nail on its head.
Allen Ruff
Madison
