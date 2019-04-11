In future legislative elections, your vote will be counted, but will it count? The answer in part depends on how the legislative and congressional redistricting maps are drawn up after the 2020 U.S. Census. By Wisconsin law, this job goes to the state Legislature.
In the past, the party in power at the time the maps were redrawn, Republican or Democrat, did so in a way to help it stay in power through a process known as gerrymandering. Data such as political affiliation of registered voters and previous election results is used to create “safe districts” for their candidates. In effect, legislators select their voters rather than the other way around.
A recent Marquette University Law School poll found that 72 percent of Wisconsin voters want a nonpartisan commission to draw up the next legislative and congressional maps. So far, 42 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties have passed resolutions supporting the creation of a nonpartisan procedure, similar to the one used in Iowa, for drawing these maps. Gov. Evers supports nonpartisan redistricting. The time has come for reforming the redistricting process in Wisconsin and making it a 'fair maps' state.
Allen Pincus
Barneveld
