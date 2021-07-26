Allen Jacobson: Congrats, Bucks — now pay up

Dear Editor: With the joy and excitement of the Bucks winning the NBA Finals, and the favorable attention it brings to Milwaukee, it provides an opportunity to bring attention to the tax privileges of asset owners versus wage earners. First, let me say how grateful I am to Herb Kohl for keeping the Bucks in Milwaukee, to the new owners who masterfully got us a championship, and to the players that are a joy to watch and men to admire.
Now, let’s contrast how their wealth is being taxed, or not.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, by now, has been paid his $100 million contract signed prior to the 2017-18 season. At close to the maximum federal income tax rate of 37.5% plus state tax, he will have had at least $40 million in income taxes withheld from his paychecks. Thank you Giannis.
Meanwhile, the value of the team has grown by about $1 billion, yet no taxes are due and none will be until the owners sell. Responsibly, the owners say they are in this for the long haul. That may also mean they would like to pass ownership to their children to take advantage of the “stepped-up basis.” Then no one will ever pay a penny of tax on their gain in team value.
In contrast, if Antetokounmpo sets aside some of his salary in an IRA or 401k, his son and any future children will have to pay taxes in full within 10 years.
Tell your congressman it is time for withholding taxes on capital gains and to tax them like wages.
Allen Jacobson
Milwaukee
