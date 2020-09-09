Allen Arntsen: Vote 'yes' on MMSD referendums

Dear Editor: Madison’s public school system is a jewel of our community and plays a substantial role in the social, cultural and economic health of our city. Unfortunately that jewel has become somewhat tarnished over the years because of budgetary shortfalls at various level of government, and it needs a refresher. On the November ballot are two referendums to support increased investment in the capital and operating budgets for the Madison public school system. These referendums deserve all of our support.
The capital referendum will allow critical mechanical upgrades and building improvements for all four district high schools, consolidate the innovative Capital High School into one building, and provide a new elementary school for the south side. The operating referendum is designed to maintain class sizes and teaching ratios, while enhancing technology and equity programs to prepare our young people for a changing world.
In a perfect world, these referendums would be unnecessary, as our schools would be adequately funded as a matter of course. But these are difficult and challenging times, and it is critical that the community step up to invest in our future. There is no better investment than education and helping all members of our community to be prepared to be contributing members in our changing world is critical to the health of our city, state, country and planet.
Please join me in voting yes on the two school district budget referendums on Nov. 3.
Allen Arntsen
Madison
