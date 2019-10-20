Dear Editor: By a vote of 14-2 (with one abstention) to appeal the Public Service Commission’s approval of the Cardinal-Hickory Creek high voltage transmission line, the Iowa County board breathed new life into the fight to stop the line. As a governmental body representing a diverse constituency, their appeal will add considerable weight to the appeal being filed by the Driftless Area Land Conservancy and the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation.
And for us citizens who have grown increasingly cynical about the political process, the Board’s action also breathes new life into the democratic ideal of legislators placing the interests and well being of their constituents above the self interest of wealthy corporations.
Thank you, Iowa County supervisors. Hopefully the courts will listen to you and make a more rational decision than did the PSC Commissioners in approving CHC line.
Allen and Judy Pincus
Barneveld
