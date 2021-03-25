Alix Olson: Hate crime victims deserve police attention

Dear Editor: Hate crimes, whether in Madison, Atlanta or Oakland, stain the attacked communities with fear and rage, and serve only to further divide an already oppositional nation with racist violence. It is up to the police and the judicial system to swiftly investigate and prosecute the hate offenders, not to make them the victims by claiming that they were "having a bad day." This callous disregard for the slaughtered Asian women in Atlanta has no place in American society, let alone in the mouth of a police spokesman speaking to the media. Do Asians go out and shoot white men when they are having a "bad day"?
U. S. hate crime statistics are mandated to be collected by the FBI but U.S. police departments are not mandated to report hate crimes to anyone. Thus, the federal statistics are vastly skewed and under-reported. All police departments need to report both hate crimes and hate incidents, even those that do not rise to the level of prosecution. And there needs to be a commission that holds police accountable for such reporting. Police departments also need to immediately open rigorous and comprehensive training about hate crimes to all personnel. Officers need to understand that reporting a hate crime is often terrifying for victims, due to historic racism, sexism and homophobia present in law enforcement in America. Just as sexual assault and domestic violence cases were minimized and ignored (and still are in many places) so, too have hate crime victims' veracity and motives been questioned, belittled or made the butt of heinous jokes.
Eight murdered Asian women is no joke. Their lives mattered. The ease with which the alleged shooter legally purchased a gun is no joke. Gun legislation is long overdue. Hate victims deserve police attention. Being murdered is a tragic day.
Alix Olson
Madison
