Alix Loniello: F-35s pose threat to babies' well-being

Dear Editor: Mother’s Milk Alliance is a Madison-based organization that facilitates breast milk sharing with accessibility to local infants, donor lab testing, safety education and health screening. We have the privilege of seeing families come together to feed local babies. Our donors and recipients are part of a strong and beautiful community, and we know the power of that community, having seen it firsthand in hundreds of families.
The landing of the F-35s in Madison poses a threat to the safety of breast milk and health of babies. Neighborhoods near Truax Field will experience increased pollution in the form of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which seep into the water that pregnant and lactating individuals drink. According to Physicians for Social Responsibility Wisconsin, studies have shown that “PFAS can be transmitted through breast milk, can affect growth, learning and behavior of infants, can adversely affect the immune and endocrine system and increase the risk of cancer.” Furthermore, these chemicals and the noise from these planes delay speech, affect long-term memory, and decrease math and reading scores in children.
Our donor and recipient families are from all around Dane County. When one of our communities are affected, we all are at risk.
Please check out Safe Skies Clean Water WI’s website, www.safeskiescleanwaterwi.org, to learn more about the possible consequences of the F-35 jets upon our communities. Suggestions are provided for action, including signing the petition, contacting your legislators, and joining us at the Parade to the Gates of Truax on Feb. 29.
Alix Loniello
Madison
