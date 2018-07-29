Dear Editor: School shootings have spun America into panic and fear. I think everyone agrees that we need to get guns out of dangerous hands. But how can we prevent an attack before it even starts? How do we stop school shootings? We stop school shooters before they start.
A study found that a majority of school shooters come from troubled youth, often involving poverty and neglect. That can play negatively into adulthood, and could lead them to committing violent acts, such as school shootings. Most school shooters are young people, in school or dropouts. Many school shooters had terrible lives before they destroyed others', and the at-risk people need help before they turn into school shooters. So let’s help them before they destroy anyone’s lives.
To protect schools against such threats as school shooters, the solution doesn’t lie in firearms or metal detectors. What we need is support groups, in schools and communities. We need support groups for the at-risk populace. A safe space where people don’t need violence. A place to get help.
Some places across America, mostly high schools, have already started forming these support groups, and the results are in — support groups work. The people in these support groups have been more successful, their grades are improving, and, they are less likely to resort to violence, bring weapons to school, or try and shoot schools.
So why aren’t more schools and community places starting these support groups? It’s easy to do, it works, and it could save lives!
Alison Selje
Madison
