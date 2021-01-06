Alison Lindsay Mares: The only illegal votes in 2020 were from the Trumps

Dear Editor: Trump and his allies have so far lost 59 times in court since the election on Nov. 3. These back-to-back losses highlight the breadth of Donald Trump’s, and his Republican colleagues', failure to convince judges of every political background and at every level of the U.S. judicial system to undo Joe Biden’s victory. Trump and his allies have failed at every level to produce any evidence of systemic voter fraud or election tampering.
I propose that the only illegal votes in the 2020 presidential election are, in fact, those of Donald and Melania Trump. According to records, Mar-a-Lago became the primary residence for the Trumps when Donald filed a Declaration of Domicile in Palm Beach County on Oct. 4, 2019. They claim to have moved from New York to Palm Beach in November 2019.
However, in 1993 Trump signed a “use agreement” with the Town of Palm Beach, Florida, that changed Mar-a-Lago’s designation from a single-family residence to a private club. Further, the agreement specified that guests, including the Trumps, could not stay there for more than three non-consecutive weeks per year.
Given that Florida requires that a person must show he/she spends more than half a year — 183 days — in the state before he/she can claim it as his/her domicile, there is no way that Donald and Melania could have been residents and eligible to vote in Florida last November.
This “use agreement” and Florida’s residency laws are facts. It follows, therefore, that the Trump’s were illegal voters in Florida in November and must be subject to prosecution for election fraud.
Alison Lindsay Mares
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.