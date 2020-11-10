Alida Mau: 'Personal responsibility' isn't enough to fight COVID-19

Dear Editor: The policy of personal responsibility was never going to work for COVID-19. You can’t expect people to use “common sense” over what’s best after lying about the severity of the virus for months, then gaslighting half the populace into believing that exercising caution somehow constitutes weakness and cowardice. In reality, this policy was extreme laziness to open the economy as quickly and recklessly as possible so we could “be great again.” Current figures for unemployment and business closures show that didn’t pan out.
We know from the mixed messaging from our government that the use of masks and social distancing confused a lot of people and turned the effectiveness of those into a matter of opinion over fact. And when that occurs people will generally go with their confirmation bias. I’m hoping now that the election is over some of our state legislators begin to take the pandemic seriously. Their response has been akin to dropping the blood alcohol limit for drinking and driving because “people are responsible and clearly know what’s best for them." Well, over 250,000 cases and 2,300 deaths shows we don’t. We need the state Legislature to go back to work, like they’ve encouraged us to do, instead of litigating every life-saving policy our governor has implemented, if we want any shot of curbing the outbreak.
Alida Mau
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!