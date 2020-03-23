Alice Punwar: Cap Times' coronavirus coverage is what local journalism should be

Dear Editor: Last week's issue, "Closing, Cocooning, Coping," was one of your best. It did exactly what a local newspaper should do in a time of crisis by focusing on what was happening at the local level. The piece by epidemiologist Malia Jones was clear and straightforward, giving the facts of the current outbreak and answering many of our questions. The staff suggestions for coping with self-isolation were great and Dr. Navsaria's piece, "Love in the time of Coronavirus," reminded us that we are all in this together as a community. Thanks for an outstanding issue just when we needed it.

Alice Punwar

Madison

