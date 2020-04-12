Alice Dose: On Easter, remember those who lack religious freedom

Dear Editor: Easter is the holiest time of the year for Christians. In a normal year, many of us would go to church, gather with family and celebrate the resurrection of Christ. But half a world away, Nigerian Christians have been fighting a pandemic of their own for years. Nigerian Christians haven’t been fighting a virus but instead they been fighting for their right to be Christians.

Since 2018, radicalized Fulani militants have killed about 3,200 Nigerians who are primarily Christian farmers. In addition, Boko Haram since 2008, has killed over 40,000 in Nigeria. Sadly, these two groups are escalating their attacks. Kidnappings, murdering entire families and burning down churches are common tactics. Possibly the worst part of this entire situation is that the Nigerian government seems uninterested in protecting its own citizens.

While Americans rightfully don’t want to get involved in another war, we can help these Nigerian Christians without military force. President Trump has at his disposal the ability to appoint a Special Envoy to Nigeria and to take diplomatic action to force the Nigerian government to protect its Christian population. During the Easter season we should be thankful for the religious freedoms Americans are blessed with, but we should also take actions to ensure those freedoms are extended to every person, everywhere.