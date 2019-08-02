Dear Editor: We’ve all experienced it — needing urgent medical care just to get an unexpected medical bill after a doctor visit when we learn a portion of the visit was out-of-network. After paying high insurance premiums, we expect coverage, even if a medical emergency takes us to an out-of-network hospital — it’s not like we can network shop in emergencies after all. Yet too often, we get blindsided with massive bills after insurers reject out-of-network claims.
Congress is right to take on this issue, but if they are not careful, they will make the problem worse.
Proposals that set reimbursement rates for out-of-network providers are not the easy fix they appear to be. The economics just don’t work. They tried it in California, and now they have shortages of doctors and health care providers, especially in rural and under-served communities. It’s a misguided solution that will hurt Wisconsinites whether they live in Madison or Oostburg.
Just as we can’t afford surprise medical bills, we can’t afford a “solution” that makes the problem worse.
Alice Dose
Janesville
