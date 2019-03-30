Dear Editor: We are voting for Cristiana Carusi for Madison School Board Seat 3. Cris will do the hard work needed to instill the love of learning into our students’ educational experiences. She believes, as we do, that all students deserve a high-quality public school education. Cris is very direct, answering questions with concrete examples, not glittering generalities.
For decades, young teachers have left teaching within their first five years. This remains the case in the MMSD and, tragically, is now true of veteran staff; they are resigning in record numbers, an indication that administration does not value or trust its teachers.
Cris realizes the joy of teaching is an equally necessary part of the educational experience. The solution is a return to teacher autonomy and encouragement of creativity that was once the mainstay MMSD teaching/learning paradigm. There was a day when teachers were participants in problem-solving and curricular decisions. Cris supports the need for all staff to participate in district decision-making. Teachers with a voice will provide engaging, intellectually challenging, hands-on activities in their classes. This is a priority for Cris.
We were born and raised in Madison and were in the first two graduating classes at La Follette High School. Our daughters are graduates of Memorial. Our grandchildren now attend Madison schools. Alice was an office secretary in the MMSD for 25 years. Jim taught middle-school science for 37 years, 34 in Madison. We know what effective educations means in the office, hallway, and classroom. We know the importance of trusting, encouraging, and affirming administrators.
Cris is the kind of grassroots community organizer and problem-solver needed on our School Board and she has our votes.
Alice and Jim Leidel
Madison
