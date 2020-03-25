Ali Janae Muldrow: Now IS the time for politics — vote for Bernie Sanders

Dear Editor: When Martin Luther King, Jr., was assassinated, Robert Kennedy said “this is no time for politics.”
There is a difference between a national tragedy and a national catastrophe. Our federal government failed to take the necessary actions to prevent the widespread threat of the COVID-19. This is the time for politics.
Right now is the time for competent and people-focused leadership. Now is the time for us to shape our government’s capacity to embrace sustainability, community care and local leadership. Now is when we commit to making sure everyone is guaranteed health care as a human right, medical testing and wellness care. Now is when we vote for change because we are in uncharted territory and the tools that got us here are not what we will need to move forward.
My friends, we must vote for a president that will extend support to everyday working class people of all backgrounds, faith, and ethnicities. This is not a drill, what we do now will impact future generations of people. Our economy and our safety are at stake.
It is undeniable at this time that we are in this together and our ability to protect ourselves is profoundly linked to our ability to take care of one another. At time like this our options are simple: hope or fear.
Right now I am voting absentee for Bernie Sanders and you should too. This is the time for a lot of things but giving up is not one of them. Vote Bernie Sanders for president.
Ali Janae Muldrow
Madison
