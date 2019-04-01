Dear Editor: Like many people in my community who are involved in raising black children, I worry about my precious, curious nephew with skin the color of “peanut butter” (mine is the color of bananas, according to him).
I’ve worked with youth in this community for a decade now — in public schools as a social work intern, a restorative justice coordinator, a youth organizer, in community centers, in homes as an in-home family therapist, as a case manager and as an individual psychotherapist.
I’ve worked with hundreds of youth and their families and have heard and seen countless stories of experiences within MMSD that make me concerned, protective, and deeply invested in ensuring that my nephew and all his peers — particularly other black children — feel welcomed, seen, embraced, supported, loved and encouraged to be everything they can be.
People of color in our community have been organizing and advocating for the education of their children for decades with a sense of urgency that white folks have slept on because we are not directly affected in the same way.
I’ve been in so many meetings with principals, social workers, school counselors, school psychologist, PBIS coaches, and teachers who are extremely dedicated to supporting the needs of students of color in our schools.
But when our best intentions and best efforts over the course of decades are not enough to close the gap, it’s time to humble ourselves and to make space for the leadership of people of color who will bring unique perspectives, creative solutions, innovation and collaboration — even if we don’t align with every action they’ve ever taken.
If Madison elects Kaleem Caire, Ananda Mirilli and Ali Muldrow, it will be a huge testament to our community truly embracing the values of equity and justice that we claim to be about.
Ali Brooks
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.