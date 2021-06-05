Ali Brooks: Enbridge Line 3 poses existential threat

Dear Editor: I am sharing this video, writing, and art with you from a place of deep concern for the existential and species-level threat that Enbridge's Line 3 oil pipeline reconstruction project poses.
This struggle is a front line in the movement to divest from the climate destroying fossil fuel economy and towards a just transition and an Indigenous Green New Deal. Line 3 transports highly carbon-intensive tar sands crude oil from northern Alberta for 340 miles from northern Minnesota to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior. Enbridge plans to expand pipelines across the Great Lakes watershed. In this digitally illustrated video (turn on closed captions to watch, read and listen), I will describe what Line 3 is, why we should care, and what we can do about it to protect all of life in this bioregion.
Ali Brooks
Madison
