Ali Brooks: All School Board members should support ending MMSD contract with MPD

Dear Editor: Cris Carusi and Christina Gomez Schmidt have an opportunity to show they are on the side of children of color in this community by taking a decisive stand for racial justice and advocating for an immediate end to MMSD’s contract with MPD.

If we listen to Black and Brown students who have been clear and persistent in their advocacy, it is abundantly clear that many have traumatic associations with police that detract from their ability to learn, contributing to the racial achievement gap.

As a clinical social worker who has worked with youth in this community for the past ten years in and out of schools, I have witnessed first hand the trauma and violence that has been unnecessarily inflicted upon students in their learning environment.

Our schools will be much safer for all students when we reinvest the money we spend on SROs to mental health resources and proven restorative justice approaches to harm and safety.

Our community is watching and waiting for you to add your voices to the chorus of demands for removing police from our schools. This is a necessary and logical next step towards closing the achievement gap and working to achieve a safe learning environment for all students.

Ali Brooks