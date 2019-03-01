Dear Editor: Speaker Robin Vos says our governor’s decision to withdraw Wisconsin troops from the southern border is "yet another example of how our governor is catering to his Dane County liberal base and refusing to do what’s best for our state and in this case, the entire nation.”
Surely his statement will go down in history.
Vos (elected by 16,775 constituents of the Assembly District 63) apparently knows more about border security than Gov. Evers (elected by 1,324,307 Wisconsin constituents), as well as California Gov. Newsom and New Mexico Gov. Grisham, whose states border Mexico, and who have ordered their national guards to return home. Vos even knows more about border security than 58 former national secretaries of state, defense and homeland security. He knows more than the leadership of 16 states that are filing a lawsuit against Trump’s use of emergency powers to spend billions of dollars on his border wall. Vos knows more than numerous Republican senators who have warned that Trump’s “national emergency” sets a dangerous precedent given that Trump’s own homeland security administration reports border crossings have shrunk to a 46-year low, and monthly arrests have dropped dramatically.
Robin Vos should submit his curriculum vitae to President Trump. He could use an expert.
Ali Bram
Madison
