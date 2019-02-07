Dear Editor: Cap Times associate editor John Nichols' column on Mayor Paul Soglin is most interesting. He refers to the 1971 change to the 26th Amendment, which lowered the voting age to 18. It should be noted that the age was lowered because most of us citizens felt that any person of age 18 who is drafted into the military should be allowed to vote.
It would be helpful to point out the impetus for changing the 26th Amendment because it is doubtful most people under the age of 69 even knows why it was changed. Of course few understand the full implications of military draft either. Aren't they, aren’t we all, so fortunate?
Ali Bram
Fitchburg
