Dear Editor: The GOP Legislature’s attempt to hobble our newly elected governor and lieutenant governor, restrict voting rights and other constitutional rights in their lame-duck session is akin to a coup d’etat. Their deplorable attempt to overthrow our state’s elected leadership and tamper with constitutional rights of citizens is beyond belief.
Wisconsin voters elected Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes because they prefer their agenda and platform. Not Walker’s, not Fitzgerald's, and certainly not the GOP legislators' who are promoting this coup. This power grab is not only shameful, but extremely dangerous.
I sincerely hope all Wisconsin citizens will contact their legislators immediately and ask them to honor their pledge to protect citizen rights and uphold the constitution.
Ali Bram
Madison
