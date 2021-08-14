Alexis Marcelle: LGBT kids need acceptance from schools, parents

Dear Editor: You are at a school with some kids who are LGBT. The ones who aren't LGBT feel more connected to that school. Maybe some don’t even know who they are. They could be anybody. And they feel alone. Would you want to help them? How could you even help them if you don’t know who they are?
As someone who is LGBT, I know how easy it is to be scared and alone. If you go online almost anywhere you easily can find people being homophobic, and not that many people do stand up for the target. Those comments are hurting real people. This can affect an LGBT member for a while, something that took three minutes to write. This is why schools need to have a Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) and parents need to accept their kids.
Studies show schools with GSAs have lower bullying rates, less homophobic comments, and better academic performance. GSAs are a proven way to make the school climate positive which can help with students' well-being, happiness and academic success later on. It can also help if parents accept their kids. Studies show not being accepted by parents can lead to higher rates of depression and attempts at suicide. Being supported by anybody can help an LGBT member have higher self-esteem and confidence.
Something as little as putting a pride flag outside can help more than you know. Every kid deserves happiness and they have the right to receive it. So why don’t you help give it to them?
Alexis Marcelle
Madison
