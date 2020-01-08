Alexander Bea: Yes, let's move past 'OK boomer' — but let's acknowledge its source

Dear Editor: First, let me say that I appreciate that Paul Fanlund's piece, "For 2020, ‘OK boomer’ is the wrong topic" isn't primarily defensive and acknowledges where his generation failed to act to stop multi-generational threats of climate change and inequality. Most similar pieces don't even attempt to be olive branches. Though saying we've faced nothing like the draft, staggering inflation, or assassinations seems to ignore the impact of 9/11, the "war on terror," the 2008 financial crisis and constant videos of policing abuses.
More to my point, it continues to frustrate and perplex me how responses to the "OK, boomer" meme almost all miss the point how it came to be. Almost all, including the Washington Post piece he references, fail to include how for at least a decade millennials have been blamed for ruining all sorts of things from paper towels and cruises to hotels and everything in between, while coming of age amidst those multi-generational threats. It got to the point where there was no point to provide any response but an eye-roll. And that is what "OK, boomer" is. It's a verbal eye-roll.
So I agree with Fanlund that we need to move onto bigger things. Let's also be honest that this meme that has so many up in arms didn't come to being as a sudden disrespect for elders. It was an exhausted response to elders who have been repeatedly criticizing how we've been dealing with the economic, environmental and social hand we were dealt.
Alexander Bea
Madison
