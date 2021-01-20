Alex Zanello: Why might Republicans be angry?

Dear Editor: There are many reasons Republican are angry. Maybe because 60 judges and the Supreme Court, including Trump appointees, determined that widespread election fraud was a lie? Because newly and reelected Republicans to Congress are refusing to be sworn in because of election fraud? Duh. Nope! Because women, minorities, gays and newly sworn in citizens are getting the same civil rights as heterosexual white males?
Angry because the wealth of 651 billionaires increased by $1 trillion during a pandemic, with 56 new billionaires, but they only got $1,200? Perhaps they’re NOT better off than they were four years ago? Because they would rather have jobs come back from China and pay $100 for a shirt, a toaster, kids' shoes or a toy? Or because there are 3 million fewer jobs now than when Trump took office? Job killer!
Are they angry about a creeping socialist safety net like guaranteed health care, a living or minimum wage, required maternity and paid sick leave, free child care, and regulations protecting water, air and food?
Maybe those white males are angry because millions of immigrant “rapists and criminals” from the south have stolen their motel toilet cleaning jobs, roofing jobs, tomato picking jobs and dishwashing jobs. Or all of the above, and many more.
Alex Zanello
Madison
