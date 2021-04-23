Alex Owens: The U.S. needs single-payer health care now

Dear Editor: Life-saving mental health care is unaffordable for most Americans within the current health care system, and urgent change is needed. From January to September of 2020, 57% of adults in the U.S. had untreated mental health concerns. In 2016, 11.8 million American adults reported an unmet mental health need in the last year and being unable to afford treatment was the top reason cited.
The current approach to health insurance coverage is a patchwork of programs that leave Americans continuously confused, financially depleted and perpetually suffering. The Affordable Care Act made gains, but out-of-pocket prices have increased. In 2019, 30 million Americans remained uninsured.
I have personally worked in the mental health field for several years, and I have witnessed how frequently outrageous costs devastate families. As a master of social work student, I recognize that while systemic change feels overwhelming, it is critical to ensuring all people have access to health care.
Globally, the U.S. has fallen behind similar democracies which have adopted single-payer systems in cost, access, and life expectancy. I urge individuals to research Bernie Sanders’ 2019 Medicare for All proposal and put pressure on their lawmakers to support single-payer health care now. This type of plan would simplify processes, ensure universal care, decrease costs and put the U.S. on par with the rest of the world. Similar proposals have been discussed for over 75 years, and Americans cannot wait any longer. Lives hang in the balance.
Alex Owens
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.