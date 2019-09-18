Dear Editor: So Trump decided vape products are dangerous. I'm all for regulating nicotine products but why hasn't the government asked after a decade plus of being on the market, "why now?" After all, these products have been out for a long time without the dangerous and deadly side effects that have been afflicting young and otherwise healthy users, users who more often then not seem to be new to vaping. Yet none of the officials are asking why this is just now becoming an issue.
There is a great historical analogue to this crisis, it's known as the Prohibition Era (booze). As alcohol became illegal, folks would often turn to dangerous and untested practices to create alcohol. The product of these endeavors was often referred to as "bathtub gin," a term that described both the method of distillation as well as it's unregulated nature. Bathtub gin, or homemade alcohol, greatly increased the dangers of alcohol, often causing blindness, respiratory disease, and even death, all in greater numbers then we saw pre or post prohibition. I believe the same thing is happening now.
Having seen many news reports in the past year of knockoff THC vape cartridges I am willing to bet that this new threat is connected to many of these health problems, because as I said, "why now?" Just like we saw in the prohibition of alcohol, unregulated production of illegal products causes more harm then good.
This isn't rocket science, I'm sure I'm not unique in my observation here so I'm confused why so many officials are ignoring the writing on the wall? Why would they knowingly be on the wrong side of history, the wrong side of their constituents, their safety?
Alex Maxwell
Middleton
