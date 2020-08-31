Alex Gruber: I urge my fellow Catholics to commit to dismantle racism

Dear Editor: Jacob Blake was shot seven times in broad daylight in front of his children by police officers. Unlike George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Rayshard Brooks, he did not die, but his case shows an equal disregard for Black lives by police forces in Wisconsin and by American society.
As a devout Catholic, I believe racism is a sin. In the United States, racism oppresses, harms and kills people and communities of color, especially Black men. Racism blinds and pollutes U.S. society and the Catholic Church in the U.S. and requires strong condemnation and committed action from leadership of both to confront and dismantle it.
Archbishop Listecki has stated "violence, injustice, racism and hatred must be purged from our communities with acts of mercy" and "an unwavering pursuit of equality and peace."
I urge the other bishops of the state to condemn the shooting of Jacob Blake, racism and police brutality. I petition Catholic parishes to do the same and to implement anti-racism education and action into their staff training, parish outreach, and worship. I ask Catholics in this state and country to hear the cry of their Black siblings in Christ and to respond with understanding, selflessness and love in word and deed. I pray to God to forgive us for this sin of racism and lead us in the Spirit through Jesus Christ's example to a more just society where Black people no longer have to live in fear and die in ignominy under racism.
Alex Gruber
Plover
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!