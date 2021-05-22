Alex Cutsforth: Lack of DNR transparency raises questions

The 28th President of the United States, Woodrow Wilson, said, “Government ought to be all outside and no inside. ... Everybody knows that corruption thrives in secret places and avoids public places, and we believe it a fair presumption that secrecy means impropriety.”
Wilson is saying that lack of transparency makes corruption thrive and threatens our democracy. While researching a tax-funded grant program from Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources (WDNR), I quickly realized that they prefer secrecy and will make their best effort to avoid releasing any public information.
To enforce transparency, Wisconsin passed Stat. 16.413, which specified that all government agencies are required to have a searchable website that includes information on all of their expenditures and to whom they are made, as well as various information on any grants or contracts that agencies make. After looking for this searchable website, I asked multiple WDNR employees if they have one, and they all said no.
Whether or not the lack of transparency is due to corruption or not, I do not know. However, will they be allowed to operate above the law? Will they be held accountable?
We the people must demand to have access to public information in a timely fashion, have access to information that allows us to hold our elected government officials accountable, and have access to evaluate how our tax dollars are being spent. Without those rights, our democracy is threatened. Agencies that violate transparency must be held accountable to preserve our nation's democracy.
Alex Cutsforth
Davis, California
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.