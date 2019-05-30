Dear Editor: As the former president of the Madison Common Council, it was my privilege to serve with Ald. David Ahrens. I don’t think that there is any doubt that Ald. Ahrens was one of the hardest working members of the Council.
His work ethic was not only evident in the level of his attention to constituents’ problems, such as the need for street repair or public safety — it was also evident in his preparation for each Council meeting. Far more than many, Ald. David Ahrens asked questions of staff, demanded well thought-out answers and often provided additional information.
While this approach may have angered others including the then-mayor, it provided the Council with a more complete understanding of the issue before us.
Perhaps most important though, was the prior council president’s description of Ahrens as “the conscience of the Common Council.”
Ald. Ahrens’ retirement from the Common Council was a loss to that body. It would be fortunate for the Dane County Board and the residents of our county to elect him to the Board on June 4.
Ald. Samba Baldeh
Madison
